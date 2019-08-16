Eugene "Gene" Pastelak Chapin, SC - Mr. Eugene "Gene" Pastelak, 85, of Chapin, formerly of Johns Island, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 o'clock, Monday, August 19th at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 306 North Pines Road, Blythewood, with Msgr. James LeBlanc officiating. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends following the service. He is survived by his son, Christopher Eugene Pastelak (Julie) of Columbia, SC; daughter, Beth Pastelak Geiss (Paulo) of Seabrook Island, SC; and granddaughter, Courtney Victoria Geiss of Manhattan, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hill School, Pottstown, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared, and the full obituary viewed at ShiveFunralHome.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 17, 2019