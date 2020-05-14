Eugene White
Eugene White Wadmalaw Island - The family of Deacon Eugene White announces his passing on Friday, May 8, 2020. Mr. White is survived by his wife, Blossom White, children, Eugene Mack, Leon White, Anthony White, William White, Charles White, Timothy White, Myra Brown, Rodney White and Kerry Brown, sisters Mary Washington, Maebell Washington, Francene Doherty, and Hattie Jenkins; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. A private service will be held for the family. Eugene is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
