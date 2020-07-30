Eugenia Eleanor Smith Evans Charleston - Eugenia Eleanor Smith Evans, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Thomas Charlton Evans, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Eugenia was born October 8, 1935 in Sylacauga, Alabama, daughter of the late Joseph Jasper Smith and Harriotte Councell Seymour Smith. She was a graduate of the College of Charleston, where she earned a Master's Degree in Education. She enjoyed a career in teaching and was a long-time member of First (Scots) Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted animal lover, and a fixture of the sidewalks of Charleston for the last 30 years walking her dogs downtown, from First (Scots) to Marion Square. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda Woerner (Andy) of Foley, AL, Eleanor Evans (Matthew Cavalletto) of New York, NY, and Charlotte Evans (Acey Fiveash) of Rock Hill, SC; her brother, Joseph J. Smith (Elyzabeth) of Orleans, France; eight grandchildren, Charlotte, Lyndsay, Alexandra, Thomas, Alexander, Royce, Alistair, and Tiernan; and eight great-grandchildren, Justin, Lucas, Evan, Alexandra, Eleanor, Elia, Noah, and Luke. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston