Eugenia Ellison Wheatley Summerville - Eugenia Ellison Wheatley, 91, passed on to our Heavenly Father on October 31, 2020. A private graveside service was held per her wishes. The family will receive friends from 11AM - 1PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Due to COVID-19 Protocol, the number of attendees is limited to 30 at a time and all guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. She was born March 11, 1929 and was the sole surviving child of the late Benjamin Franklin Ellison and Maggie Chastain Ellison of Belton, SC, where she grew up, attended Belton High School, and met and married Max E. Compton. She is survived by their six children; Delores Maxine (James) Roberts, Margaret Ann "Maggie" (Dutch) de Vries, Billie Rae (Kurt) Gerstenberger, Max E. (Linda) Compton, Jr., Victor Lee (Tanya) Compton, and Bruce Edward (Rhonda) Compton. She later married Robert Milton "PaPoo" Wheatley and survived him. Matriarch of the family, she also leaves behind fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Vennie, Mellie, Dora, and brothers, Benjamin Franklin "Frank" and John Milton "Mickey" Ellison. She retired as a teller from Lexington State Bank before moving to Charleston to fulfill her goals of contributing to the donation of time to those most in need. She was actively involved with Meals on Wheels, UDC, Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star, and other organizations that go quietly about good works. She received many awards, but most often said that her most treasured rewards were those she had in her family. Donations may be made to The Shriners' Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
