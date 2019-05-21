Eula Harrelson N. Charleston - Eula Grace Harrelson was born March 22, 1921 in Dillion, SC. On May 20, 2019, Grace, a wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and great-great grandmother passed from this life at the age of 98 to be home with her Heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thornie and their oldest son Therman Eugene, who is survived by his loving wife Marcia. Grace will be lovingly remembered by her remaining children: Thomas (Sandra), Paul (Ethel), and Maria (Jason). Grace also will be remembered by her (12) grandchildren, (19) great-grandchildren, and (2) great-great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 1:30pm until 2:30pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. A funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel. Online condolences may be viewed or shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
