Eulalee Masterson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Eulalee Masterson and those sons, Anthony and David (Angela) Washington; those of her grand and great-grandchildren; and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 7:00 PM in The Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. There will be no wake service or visitation this evening. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional service provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, LLC. 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020