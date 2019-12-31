Home

Eunice Carroll MT. PLEASANT - Eunice Carroll of Mt. Pleasant, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday morning, December 28, 2019. She was born in Mullins, SC, to Joe & Flora Belle McDaniels on September 13, 1931. She married Robert Sarvis in 1945. She is survived by their four children, Martha (Cesar) Ilagan, Doris (Larry) Davis, Gloria (Daniel) Legare and Bob (Melinda) Sarvis, and "near" daughter Judy Swayne Dziedzicki; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Earl "Mutt" (Betty) McDaniels; sisters - Frances (Laverne) Gaskins, Faye (Lloyd) Wright, Sandra Fipps; numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and beloved sister, Betty Jo Swayne. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at East Cooper Baptist Church on Friday, January 3, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation and reception will immediately follow the service. A graveside service and burial will follow at the Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery in Loris, SC. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Sincere appreciation for the care and kindness given to our mother by doctors, nurses and staff of East Cooper Hospital, Medical University of SC, Sandpiper Assisted Living & Rehab Center. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020
