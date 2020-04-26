Home

Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Eunice Cassandra Brown JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Eunice Cassandra Brown will celebrate her life at a visitation on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 6-7pm at the mortuary. Mrs. Brown leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Mr. Leonardo Brown; children Saquana Brown, Shanae Brown, Monica Brown and Spencer Brown; mother, Mrs. Deloris Ladson (John Sr.); grandchildren, siblings and a host of other relatives. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300 Expressions of love may be sent to the Brown family at www.pasleysmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2020
