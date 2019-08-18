|
|
Eunice Easterling Ragland Charleston - Eunice Easterling Ragland, 90, died at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The relatives and friends of Eunice Easterling Ragland are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Charleston Baptist Church, 13 San Miguel Road, Charleston, SC 29407. The family will receive friends between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM Monday at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway. Interment at Carolina Memorial Park will be private. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Eunice was born January 11, 1929 in Charleston, SC to the late Charles Lewis and Margaret Yeaman Easterling. She was a true Southern Charlestonian lady. She was educated in Charleston County schools but educated more in life. Eunice was a retired teacher at Northbridge Baptist Church Christian Education Center. She was a devoted member of Charleston Baptist Church and the Daughters of the King Sunday School Class. She loved the real Country and Gospel music, 'Jeopardy!', 'Dancing with the Stars', Hallmark movies and 'Hannity', just to name a few. Eunice was an avid reader of all types of books but her favorite book was her Bible. She was a proud Christian who was a true example of a godly woman. Her family, friends and country benefited the most from this as their names were lifted in prayer nightly. Her smile and smirk were infectious and comforting and her giggle will stay with us all forever. Eunice is survived by 3 daughters: Alice H. and Clarence Creel of Round O, SC, Sybil R. Blanton of Charleston, SC and Carolyn R. and H. Thomas (Tommy) Finch, III of Greenville, SC; 3 sons: Fred A. and Rose Henderson of Pratt, KS, William (Bill) and Pam Ragland of Summerville, SC and Richard G. and Lynn Ragland of Summerville, SC; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Eunice was predeceased by her husband, Henry Newton Ragland, who was her soulmate, her daughter Malinda Ragland, and 2 grandsons, Joshua and Ashley, all of whom she is happy to see again along with others. While her family grieves her death, they celebrate her meeting her Savior. Memorials may be made to Charleston Baptist Church, or the , 269 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401 (). Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 19, 2019