Eunice Quick Toler Bryant
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice Quick Toler Bryant Charleston - Eunice Bryant, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 5, 2020. All services will be Private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Eunice was born September 12, 1927 in Cheraw, South Carolina, daughter of the late Irvin Quick and Maude Walters Quick. She was preceded in death by two husbands - Jake Toler, who died in 1963 and Leroy Bryant, who died in 1983. She is survived by her children, Susan Edwards of Charleston, Danny Toler (Susan) of Washington, DC, Bryan Bryant (Stephanie) of Mount Pleasant, Jeff Bryant of Charleston, and thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a sister, Veda McDevvitt of Naperville, IL. Eunice died peacefully at age 92. It was a long life and she lived it well, surrounded by a loving family and many friends. She was a very kind and giving person. One of her favorite hobbies was making expertly-crafted baby clothes and quilts, and giving them to new mothers. Anyone was welcome in her home. She enjoyed maintaining her yard. There were always a few things blooming. She must have rooted 100 azaleas. She had a lot of wisdom and practical advice about life - big things and little things. She was tough and thankful. She didn't complain about much. She had a good sense of humor that helped her through tough times. She was loved by all. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens, Cheraw, SC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved