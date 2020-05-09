Eunice Quick Toler Bryant Charleston - Eunice Bryant, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 5, 2020. All services will be Private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Eunice was born September 12, 1927 in Cheraw, South Carolina, daughter of the late Irvin Quick and Maude Walters Quick. She was preceded in death by two husbands - Jake Toler, who died in 1963 and Leroy Bryant, who died in 1983. She is survived by her children, Susan Edwards of Charleston, Danny Toler (Susan) of Washington, DC, Bryan Bryant (Stephanie) of Mount Pleasant, Jeff Bryant of Charleston, and thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a sister, Veda McDevvitt of Naperville, IL. Eunice died peacefully at age 92. It was a long life and she lived it well, surrounded by a loving family and many friends. She was a very kind and giving person. One of her favorite hobbies was making expertly-crafted baby clothes and quilts, and giving them to new mothers. Anyone was welcome in her home. She enjoyed maintaining her yard. There were always a few things blooming. She must have rooted 100 azaleas. She had a lot of wisdom and practical advice about life - big things and little things. She was tough and thankful. She didn't complain about much. She had a good sense of humor that helped her through tough times. She was loved by all. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.