Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Soles.
North Charleston, SC
29406
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Eunice Soles N. Charleston - Eunice Rowell Soles, 84, of North Charleston, SC, passed away at a local hospital on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born August 23, 1934 in Mullins, SC, the first of ten babies to the late Gar Lee and Eve "Pinkie" Strickland Rowell. On October 18, 1952, she married Paul R. Soles in Conway, SC. He passed away July 14, 2017. She moved, along with her husband, to Charleston, SC in 1959. She, along with her late husband, was a founding member of Doorway Baptist Church. They were former long time members of the Dorchester Waylyn Baptist Church. She retired from Cameron and Barkley Corporation, and also worked as a Realtor with Carolina One reality. Eunice had also worked in the lunchroom for Charleston County School District, and was a leader for her daughter's Girl Scout Troop. Eunice is survived by her two children, Stevie Ray Soles, of Chadburn, NC, and Peggy Soles (Kenneth) Weatherford, of Holly Hill, SC, three grandchildren, Kelli Spell Widener, of Holly Hill, SC, Stephen Ray Soles, of North Charleston, SC, and Ken Weatherford, of Holly Hill, SC, four great-grandchildren, Hunter Spell, Mason Widener, Lois Widener, and Eli Widener, all of Holly Hill, SC,two sisters, Joyce (Wayne) Buffkin, of Chadburn, NC and Debbie ( Robby) Barnhill, of Loris, SC, and three brothers, Dewey Lee (Sarah) Rowell, of Evans, Georgia, Tommy (Mary Jane) Rowell, of Conway, SC, and Jerry (Virginia) Rowell, of Loris, SC. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Roger Rowell, her brother, Jimmy Rowell, and her sisters, Margaret Rowell Herring and Geraldine Rowell Schultz. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September, 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Doorway Baptist Church, 7825 Dorchester Road in North Charleston. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Eunice's name may be made to The Doorway Baptist Church. www.carolinamemorial.com Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations, (843) 797-2222 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 1, 2019
