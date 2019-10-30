Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Euretta Simonin. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-797-2222 Visitation 12:30 PM Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 View Map Service 2:00 PM Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Euretta Simonin N. Charleston - Euretta ("Retta") Hardin Simonin, 90, of North Charleston, entered into eternal life on October 28, 2019. Mrs. Simonin was born on February 5, 1929 in Reid, Mississippi. She was the daughter of Elmer Hardin and Myrtle Murphree Hardin. She graduated from Vardaman High School and received an Associates Degree in business from Draughon Business School in Jackson, Mississippi. Mrs. Simonin retired from Charleston County Schools where she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. She was a founding member of Cooper River Baptist Church where she also taught Sunday school for many years. She loved gardening and was dedicated to her family, children, and grandchildren. She was a member of the Laureate Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 65 years. Mrs. Simonin was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Raymond Anthony Simonin; a son, Raymond Anthony Simonin, Jr. ("Ray Jr."); a son-in-law, Paul N. Uricchio, III; and three brothers: James, Fate, and Von Hardin. She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Simonin Uricchio; a son, William Hardin Simonin ("Sherry"); a sister, Betty Jean Hardin Edwards; a sister-in-law, Goldie Bailey Hardin; two granddaughters, Cristin A. Uricchio and Ashley A. Simonin; two grandsons, Paul N. Uricchio, IV and Anthony Simonin; one great-grandson, Cypress Kaine Pittman-Simonin; and many nieces and nephews. The visitation for Mrs. Simonin will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel and will be followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. and interment at Carolina Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow at the fellowship hall at Cooper River Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford Street, North Charleston, Visit our guestbook at



Euretta Simonin N. Charleston - Euretta ("Retta") Hardin Simonin, 90, of North Charleston, entered into eternal life on October 28, 2019. Mrs. Simonin was born on February 5, 1929 in Reid, Mississippi. She was the daughter of Elmer Hardin and Myrtle Murphree Hardin. She graduated from Vardaman High School and received an Associates Degree in business from Draughon Business School in Jackson, Mississippi. Mrs. Simonin retired from Charleston County Schools where she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. She was a founding member of Cooper River Baptist Church where she also taught Sunday school for many years. She loved gardening and was dedicated to her family, children, and grandchildren. She was a member of the Laureate Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 65 years. Mrs. Simonin was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Raymond Anthony Simonin; a son, Raymond Anthony Simonin, Jr. ("Ray Jr."); a son-in-law, Paul N. Uricchio, III; and three brothers: James, Fate, and Von Hardin. She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Simonin Uricchio; a son, William Hardin Simonin ("Sherry"); a sister, Betty Jean Hardin Edwards; a sister-in-law, Goldie Bailey Hardin; two granddaughters, Cristin A. Uricchio and Ashley A. Simonin; two grandsons, Paul N. Uricchio, IV and Anthony Simonin; one great-grandson, Cypress Kaine Pittman-Simonin; and many nieces and nephews. The visitation for Mrs. Simonin will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel and will be followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. and interment at Carolina Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow at the fellowship hall at Cooper River Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford Street, North Charleston, Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close