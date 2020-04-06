Home

Eva Beckwith "Ruth" Spence

Eva Beckwith "Ruth" Spence Obituary
Eva "Ruth" Beckwith Spence Summerville - Eva "Ruth" Beckwith Spence, 91, of Summerville, South Carolina, widow of James A. Spence, Sr., entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 4, 2020. All services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Ruth was born April 15, 1928 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late Ira Beckwith and Bertha Alice Cline Beckwith. She was secretary with ABC Corporation-Blinds and Awnings until retiring after 35 years. Ruth was a member of the Camilia Society, volunteered over ten years at Summerville Medical Center, volunteered at Second Chance. She was a lifetime member of the PTA and a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Summerville, SC. She is survived by her children, Sharon S. Doscher, James H. Spence, Jr., Richard "Craig" Spence, Robin Parish and Melissa Perry. She was also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David R. Spence. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2020
