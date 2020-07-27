Eva Mae Wallace CHARLESTON - Eva Mae Wallace, 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at MUSC in Charleston from complications related to COVID-19. She was born on August 18, 1930, in Tabor City, North Carolina, and would have been 90 next month. She was the daughter of the late John Harvey and Carrie McCumbee Hardee of Tabor City. Eva Mae began her long career in cosmetology in 1962 in Florence, SC, where she completed her training, then moved to Myrtle Beach, and later worked for many years in James Island, SC, until her retirement in 2019 at the age of 88. Eva Mae was a long-standing member of Folly Beach Baptist Church, which she loved dearly, and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was very fond of Rev. Richard Summey of Folly Beach Baptist Church, who was always kind and supportive. Rev. Summey exemplifies God's Love and we are grateful. Eva Mae will be missed by her family, her church family, and all of those who loved her. Eva Mae is preceded in death by son, Jerry Pope and granddaughter, Lisa Pope Oberg, both of Charleston. She is survived by son, Lee Cox of Charleston; grandson, James Pope; granddaughter, Kayla Cox; older brother, Eugene Hardee of Bennettsville, SC; and sisters, Ila Wright of North Myrtle Beach and Gray Ostrom of Seabrook Island, SC; and good friends, Allen and Shirley Lambert. A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends only. Flowers are welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Folly Beach Baptist Church, 77 Center Street, Folly Beach, SC 29439. A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com
Arrangements have been made by Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City, NC.
