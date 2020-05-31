Eva Rojas Charleston - Eva Maria Rojas entered into eternal rest on May 28, 2020 at Bon Secours St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Rojas is the daughter of Maria Rojas; the mother of Doreen (Kenneth) Scott; the grandmother of Kennesha Scott, Kenyon Scott, Fyeesha Smith; the sister of Olga Decepeda (Agustin) Capeda, Andre Figueoroa, Julie Rudon, Sylvia Shikowitz; eight great-grandchildren; special friends, Syreta, Siler, Evon Brockington, and Frank Downing. Celebration of Life Services will take place on Tuesday June 02, 2020 11AM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. Interment will be private. There will be a walk-thru on Monday, June 01, 2020 4PM-6PM at the mortuary. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Telephone:(843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.