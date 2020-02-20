Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Washington Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Washington Campbell Obituary
Eva Washington Campbell Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Eva Washington Campbell are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John Reformed Episcopal Church, 91 Anson Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6PM- 8PM at the church. Mrs. Campbell is survived by her two devoted nephews, Rev. Dr. Marlowe V.N. Washington and Faron A. Washington of US Territory of Guam; niece, Michele L. Washington of Bronx, NY; three nieces-in-law, Mira J. Washington (her caretaker), Masami Washington and Betty Jean Washington of Charleston, SC; eight grandnieces, Brittany, Natasha, Javona, Asia, Faith, Janae, Kacey, Kristin; two grandnephews, Marlowe II and Justin; four great-nieces; two great- nephews; daughter-in-law, Henrietta Washington of Charleston, SC; and many devoted cousins and close friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now