|
|
Eva Washington Campbell Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Eva Washington Campbell are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John Reformed Episcopal Church, 91 Anson Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6PM- 8PM at the church. Mrs. Campbell is survived by her two devoted nephews, Rev. Dr. Marlowe V.N. Washington and Faron A. Washington of US Territory of Guam; niece, Michele L. Washington of Bronx, NY; three nieces-in-law, Mira J. Washington (her caretaker), Masami Washington and Betty Jean Washington of Charleston, SC; eight grandnieces, Brittany, Natasha, Javona, Asia, Faith, Janae, Kacey, Kristin; two grandnephews, Marlowe II and Justin; four great-nieces; two great- nephews; daughter-in-law, Henrietta Washington of Charleston, SC; and many devoted cousins and close friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020