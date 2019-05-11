In Loving Memory Of Our Mother MRS. EVALINA RIGGS SCOTT March 28,1924 ~ February 13, 2002 "Happy Mother's Day" Mother memories of you keep us going even when the pain of losing you is still so fresh in our hearts. You may not be with us today, but our love for you will never die. We miss you. Sadly missed by; Gwendolyn (Rev. Wilfred), Theresa Scott Gibson, Hazel Scott, Rev. Albert (Jacklin), Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and other Relatives.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019