Evan Andrew Cross Mt. Pleasant - Evan Andrew Cross, 31, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 6, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. A private family visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. Evan was born August 31, 1988 in Columbia, South Carolina, son of Larry Andrew Cross and Kay Cross. Although he had worked in various occupations during his life, including owning his own home improvement company for a time, Evan was currently working for Almighty Concrete and Design, a company that is owned by Josh Perry . The two of them had become very good friends, and the family has asked Josh to say a few words about Evan during the service.The service will be officiated by Pastor Steve Tuck of East Cooper Baptist Church. Evan had an infectious laugh, and spending time with his family and friends was important to him. He loved being outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, hiking, and kayaking. He was an avid learner, and was constantly researching various and obscure topics. Everything interested him. Evan was very loved, and he will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Kay Cross of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Kaitlin Alexandra Cross of Charleston, SC and brother, Joshua Cross and sister-in-law Melissa Cross of Monroe, LA; maternal grandmother, Leeila Borkowitz of Florence, SC; one nephew Jonathan, and three nieces Lauren, Kathryn, and Madeline, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be sent to one of the following organizations in Evan's name: Lowcountry Food Bank, 2864 Azalea Drive, N. Charleston, SC 29405 or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, N. Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.