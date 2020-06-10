Evangelist Christie "Christa" B. McDaniel HUGER, SC - Evangelist Christie "Christa" B. McDaniel, of Huger, SC, widow of the late Regis McDaniel; daughter of the late William and Rosa Grissett transitioned into glory on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 9:28am while calling on the name of the Lord and reciting Psalm 23. The relatives and friends of Evangelist McDaniel will celebrate her life at an invite-only service on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Jehovah Holiness Church, 2613 French Santee Rd. Jamestown, SC. The Interment will follow at Jehovah Holiness Church Cemetery, located in Shulerville, SC. Evangelist McDaniel's viewing will take place at the church on Thursday, June 11th from 6-8pm. Evangelist McDaniel's legacy lives on through her children: Curtis McDaniel, Rogis McDaniel, Jonetha Carter, Christine Manigault and Sinclair McDaniel; 15 grandchildren (2 deceased), 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Evangelist McDaniel was our angel on earth and she will truly be missed. The family appreciates all of your love and prayers during this time. Arrangements Are Entrusted To DIVINITY MORTUARY LLC, 924 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 843-899-1800. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.