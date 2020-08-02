1/
Evangelist Janie B. Scott
Evangelist Janie B. Scott N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Evangelist Janie B. Scott are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Johnson Cemetery, 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Evangelist Scott is survived by her devoted husband, Deacon James Scott; loving son, Jamaine R. Brown; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings, John Brown, James Brown (Jessie), Ernest Brown (Olivia) and Janetta B. Sharperson (Elroy); sisters and brothers-in-law, Marvina Steplight (Elijah), Marie Scott and John Scott; a special grandniece, Da'shiyah Johnson of the home, nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
