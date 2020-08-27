Evangelist Robersina Gathers-Faneite CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Evangelist Robersina Gathers-Faneite are invited to a Celebration Of Life Service on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Friday from 4-7pm at the mortuary. Services will be live streamed on the Pasley's Mortuary Facebook page. Evangelist Gathers-Faneite leaves to cherish her memories her siblings, Bishop Robert Gathers, Jr., (Gwendolyn) and Evangelist Cynthia Hartwell; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Masks are required at visitation and Celebration Of Life Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
