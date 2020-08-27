1/1
Evangelist Robersina Gathers-Faneite
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evangelist's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evangelist Robersina Gathers-Faneite CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Evangelist Robersina Gathers-Faneite are invited to a Celebration Of Life Service on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Friday from 4-7pm at the mortuary. Services will be live streamed on the Pasley's Mortuary Facebook page. Evangelist Gathers-Faneite leaves to cherish her memories her siblings, Bishop Robert Gathers, Jr., (Gwendolyn) and Evangelist Cynthia Hartwell; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Masks are required at visitation and Celebration Of Life Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasley's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved