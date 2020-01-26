|
Evelina Brown Adams Run, SC - Mrs. Evelina C. Brown, 87, of Adams Run, South Carolina, and the widow of the late Willis Brown, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Brown is survived by her beloved children, Theresa Ann Truesdale, Mary Hellen Smith, Berthteen Peters (Keith), Lucas N. Brown, Edith Frasier (Allen David), Pamela Washington (Daryl), Carolyn Prioleau and Tearell Brown; brother, Alex McCanick (Opel); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at: 8330 Laurie Road, Adams Run, SC.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 27, 2020