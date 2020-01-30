|
Evelina Brown Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Evelina C. Brown are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 am in Shiloh Baptist Church, 5629 Parkers Ferry Rd., Adams Run, SC. Rev. Walter Jenkins, Pastor. Interment will follow in Greater St. Mark AME Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 5pm-7pm. Mrs. Brown will lie in state at the church 10 am Saturday. Mrs. Brown is survived by her beloved children, Theresa Ann Truesdale, Mary Hellen Smith, Berthteen Peters (Keith), Lucas N. Brown, Edith Frasier (Allen David), Pamela Washington (Daryl), Carolyn Prioleau and Tearell Brown; brother, Alex McCanick (Opel); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020