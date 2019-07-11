Evelina Rubin Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Evelina Rubin and those of her children, Jerry (Cecelia) Nelson and Flossie (Heyward) Appling are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:00AM at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3317 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Rubin will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019