EVELYN ALETHIA BONAPARTE HAYNES

HAPPY 106th BIRTHDAY MOM! EVELYN ALETHIA BONAPARTE HAYNES June 23, 1913 A mother for the motherless, A friend for the friendless, A fighter for justice, freedom, and equality, and a true advocate for public education. We love you! Your sons, J.D. (Barbara deceased) , LaMar (Iburia), Tyrone (deceased), grandchildren, LaMar II (Marieme) and Edneka, great-grandchildren, Hakim and Jason, Family and Friends. Please visit Mom's Memorial Website at www.evelynbonapartehaynes.com
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019
