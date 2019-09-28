Evelyn Beatrice Justice (1929 - 2019)
  "Ms Evelyn and her husband George were an in inspiration to..."
    - Kitty Benton
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Evelyn Beatrice Justice Charleston - The Funeral Service for Evelyn Beatrice Justice will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
