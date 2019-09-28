Evelyn Beatrice Justice Charleston - The Funeral Service for Evelyn Beatrice Justice will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019