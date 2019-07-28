Evelyn Damarys Poston Hood

  • "Susan, my thoughts and prayers to you and your family."
    - Yvonne Mills
Obituary
Evelyn Damarys Poston Hood Charleston - The Funeral Service for Evelyn Damarys Poston Hood will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Caris Hospice 821 Orleans Rd Suite 102, Charleston, SC 29407 and/or SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130 Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 29, 2019
