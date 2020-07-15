Evelyn Glenva Pack EXETER TOWNSHIP, PA - Evelyn Glenva Pack, 99, of Exeter Township, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Berkshire Center, Exeter Township. She was the wife of the late Robert R. Pack, who passed away March 15, 1985. Born in Cambridge, Nebraska, Mrs. Pack was the daughter of the late Fred A. and Kate M. (Rheinhimer) Nicholson. She was employed by Kmart in Charleston, South Carolina, in sales, and was a department manager. She was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker's Football fan; avid NASCAR fan and was a member of Church of Christ in Charleston. Mrs. Pack is survived by her daughter, Kathy L. Johnston, wife of Mark A. Johnston of Exeter Township; granddaughter, Ashleigh K. Johnston, wife of Aaron Reinsel of Manheim, Pennsylvania;great-grandson, Luca Reinsel; nieces, Nancy Prather of Benbrook, Texas and Pam Clark of Melbourne, Florida and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Pursifull, July 2, 2020. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory , 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
