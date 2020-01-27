Home

Evelyn Grant Weathers Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Evelyn Grant Weathers are invited to attend her funeral service on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, Moncks Corner, SC. Burial, Joseph K. Weathers Cemetery. Viewing will be held Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: her husband, Mr. Joseph K. Weathers; sons, other relatives and friends, Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020
