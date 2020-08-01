Evelyn H. Mitchum CHARLESTON - Evelyn H. Mitchum, 86, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements by J.HENRY STUHR, INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Evelyn was born November 25, 1933 in Charleston, South Carolina, the third of five children to the late Willis Banyon Huckabee and Lillian Baker Huckabee. Evelyn was a living testament to devotion and dedication to her family and loved them with a strong-willed determination that never wavered. She had a special place in her heart for all animals. Evelyn pampered her own dogs and cats, plus many other animals, both tame and wild, with compassion and an uncanny ability to know what they needed to be healed and happy. She loved to dance and sing and was blessed with the ability to write songs. Evelyn created the music, traveled to New York City for the presentation, and returned with an impressive 15 to 20 songs published in the 1950s. Another talent for which Evelyn was known was her sewing. Friends and family say her seamstress work on clothing items for both women and men looked as if they were made in a tailor's shop. Evelyn is predeceased by a son, Wayne Kelly; a half-sister, Vivian Boykin Ratliff; and 3 brothers, Paul W. Huckabee, Theodore E. Huckabee, and Ernest M. Huckabee. She is survived by her son, Dale Kelly (Jeannine) of Cottageville, S.C.; a sister, Gloria Coletrain (Bill) of Chillicothe, I.L.; and eight nieces and nephews as well as their spouses and their children. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
