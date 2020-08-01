1/1
Evelyn H. Mitchum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn H. Mitchum CHARLESTON - Evelyn H. Mitchum, 86, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements by J.HENRY STUHR, INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL. Evelyn was born November 25, 1933 in Charleston, South Carolina, the third of five children to the late Willis Banyon Huckabee and Lillian Baker Huckabee. Evelyn was a living testament to devotion and dedication to her family and loved them with a strong-willed determination that never wavered. She had a special place in her heart for all animals. Evelyn pampered her own dogs and cats, plus many other animals, both tame and wild, with compassion and an uncanny ability to know what they needed to be healed and happy. She loved to dance and sing and was blessed with the ability to write songs. Evelyn created the music, traveled to New York City for the presentation, and returned with an impressive 15 to 20 songs published in the 1950s. Another talent for which Evelyn was known was her sewing. Friends and family say her seamstress work on clothing items for both women and men looked as if they were made in a tailor's shop. Evelyn is predeceased by a son, Wayne Kelly; a half-sister, Vivian Boykin Ratliff; and 3 brothers, Paul W. Huckabee, Theodore E. Huckabee, and Ernest M. Huckabee. She is survived by her son, Dale Kelly (Jeannine) of Cottageville, S.C.; a sister, Gloria Coletrain (Bill) of Chillicothe, I.L.; and eight nieces and nephews as well as their spouses and their children. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved