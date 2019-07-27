Evelyn Hood N. Charleston - Evelyn Damarys Hood, 89, of Charleston, SC, widow of David O'Dell Hood, Sr., entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 25, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Evelyn was born December 29, 1929 in Johnsonville, SC, daughter of the late Oscar Fleming Poston and the late Ettie Mae Parrott. She was one of twelve children. Evelyn was a devoted homemaker to her husband and four children. She was a lifelong Baptist, taught Sunday School for sixty years and was an active member of Northbridge Baptist Church. An avid puzzle master and gardener, Evelyn enjoyed collecting fine jewelry and shoes. She was a maker of legendary chocolate chip cookies and lemon cake and she was never too far from her Charleston Receipts cookbook. At age 65 she returned to college and earned an Associates Degree in Accounting from Trident Technical College. Evelyn was a steadfast rock of values and traditions for her family. She is survived by sons, Bruce Hood (Betty) of Charleston and David Hood, Jr., of Moncks Corner; daughters, Pamela Skoliak (David) of Cleveland, OH and Susan Lee of Florence; sister, Yvonne Hoffman of Springtown, TX; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130 Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019