North Charleston Chapel
2794 Meeting Street Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-2545
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Charleston Chapel
2794 Meeting Street Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
3317 Meeting Street Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Evelyn Jones Alston Obituary
Evelyn Jones Alston N. CHARLESTON - Mrs. Evelyn Jones Alston, 87, of North Charleston, South Carolina passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. A Service of Celebration for the life of Mrs. Evelyn Jones Alston will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 3317 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC, Rev. Bernard Brown, Pastor. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. She is the wife of Leon G. Alston, Sr., mother of Onetha G. Lovette (Bennie), Constance Gillard (Benjamin), Cynthia Alston Cunningham, Leon Alston, Jr. (Renee), Sheloid Alston (Shirley), George Alston, (Ruby), and Kendra Middleton (Reginald), two children who preceded her in death, Levonne Smith, (Robert) and Shelia Holman (Willis), she also leaves nineteen grandchildren, thirty-two great- grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC, Phone: 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
