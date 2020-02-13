|
|
Evelyn Lessington Charleston - The family of Ms. Evelyn Frances Lessington announces her celebration of life services which will be held on MONDAY, February 17, 2020 12:00 Noon at Greater St. Luke AME Church 78 Gordon St. Charleston, SC. Interment: Riverview Memorial Park. Ms. Lessington was preceded in death by her father, Hal, Sr., her mother, Helen; her brothers Hal, Jr., Linwood, Ardean, Ervin, Bernard and Jimmie. She is survived by her son, Shelton Patrick; her siblings, Leroy and Gloriann; six grandchildren, Shelkecia, Shaykara, Davon, Sheldon, Justin and Rayshel; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Lessington will be held on MONDAY, February 17, 2020 from 11:00am-until the time of service at Greater St. Luke AME Church. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AFTER THE SERVICES. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Evelyn is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020