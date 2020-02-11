|
Evelyn Lyons DORCHESTER, MA - Lyons, Evelyn of Dorchester, February 5,2020. Beloved mother of Theresa Reason (David) Lyons, Diane Miller, Willette (Edwin) Lyons, Willie B. (Linda) Lyons and David (Dixie) Lyons. She leaves 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. She will be truly missed by her family in Charleston, SC. and Boston, MA along with her Kingdom Hall family. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 211 Humboldt Avenue in Dorchester. Visitation with the family at 10AM. Interment, Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. To post a sympathy message please visit www. DavisofBoston.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020