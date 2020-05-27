Evelyn Mae Lee Lewis
1946 - 2020
Evelyn Mae Lee Lewis SUMMERVILLE - Evelyn Mae Lee Lewis, of Summerville, died May 24, 2020 in North Charleston, SC. The family will have a Celebration Of Life at her daughter's home June 6 from 2pm-5pm. Ms. Lewis was born July 8, 1946 in Sandy Springs, MD to Champ Caywood and Osa Mae Lee. She spent her childhood in Belle Glade, FL with her parents and 5 brothers and sisters. In 1964, she married Jackie Ronald Lewis and they raised 3 children together in Charleston, SC. She retired from Kiawah Island Golf Resort. She had a love for NASCAR and the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed playing cards and board games, but her biggest joy by far came from family, especially her grands and great-grands. She was affectionately known as Mae Mae to those babies and to many honorary grandchildren. Ms. Lewis is survived by her son, Ronald Steve Lewis of Summerville SC; daughter, Jackie Lewis Terry of Moncks Corner SC; sister, Mary Ruth Langdale of Belle Glade, FL; brother, Billy Jack Lee of Watkinsville, GA; sister Frances Jean Mann of Maynard, AR; 8 grandchildren: Heather Mae Lewis Johnson, Ryan Nicole Willis, Mary Ashley Willis, Richard Vincent "Trey" Willis III, Mary Evelyn Finch, Hannah Grace Finch, Jackson Danial Finch and Hadley Elizabeth Terry, and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Roy Champ Lee, her sister, Freda Jane Lambert, her daughter, Ronda Lee Lewis Willis, great-granddaughter, Ronda Hope Willis, daughter-in-law, Kathy Lewis and father of her children, Jackie Ronald Lewis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association and/or the American Cancer Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
her daughter's home
