Evelyn Mae Platt Vaden Charleston - Evelyn Mae Platt Vaden, widow of Charles B. Vaden, passed away July 16, 2020. She was born July 25, 1929 in Yonges Island, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Robert B. Platt, Sr. and Olive Cox Platt. Evelyn attended schools in Yonges Island and Winthrop College. She retired as a budget analyst for Recreational Services at the Charleston Naval Base. Evelyn was a member of Pierpont Baptist Church, which later merged with Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church. She loved her family and entertaining. Often, her large family would gather at her home on weekends for wonderful food, fellowship and fun. Reading and working in her yard were some of her favorite pastimes. Always concerned about the welfare of others, she would often visit those who were ill or homebound. Evelyn loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She didn't just talk the talk, she walked the walk. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Evelyn was predeceased by her brothers: Robert Platt II and Raymond Cox; and her sister, Jean Gignilliat. She is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Magnolia Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those considering a memorial contribution in Evelyn's name be submitted to Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church, 2014 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. The family also extends heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Palmettos of Charleston for their kindness and compassionate care. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
