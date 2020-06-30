Evelyn Myers Sweat Summerville - Evelyn Myers Sweat, 96, of Summerville, wife of the late Alonzo E. Sweat, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Roper St. Francis Hospital. Evelyn was born March 29, 1924, in Colleton County, daughter of the late Alexander and Ola Morris Myers. Survivors are: three children: A.E. Sweat, Jr. (Donna) of Summerville, Susan S. White of Charleston and John Dennis Sweat of Eutawville; daughter-in-law, Jean Walker; five grandchildren: Andy, Maggi, Joel, Joshua and Patrick Sweat; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one son, Joel David Sweat; and eight siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.