Evelyn Pouncey Robertson Charleston - Evelyn Pouncey Robertson, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of John Earl Robertson entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 25, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Asbury-St. James United Methodist Church, 754 Rutledge Avenue at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. Evelyn was born September 14, 1926 in Crenshaw County, Alabama, daughter of the late Jessie C. Pouncey and Alice Sexton Pouncey. She was the owner of E&R Enterprises and loved working in the Charleston City Market. Evelyn was so proud of her large, loving family. She is survived by two grandsons: Larry E. Jones (Marylee Ewell) of Charleston, SC and James McDowell (Toni) of St. George, SC; three granddaughters: Wendy Perez-Lopez (Santiago) of North Charleston, SC, Theresa McDowell (Bruce Miller) of James Island, SC and Evelyn Aultman of Johns Island, SC; three great-grandsons: Robert Dale Wasson, Dakota Simerly and Jessie McDowell; three great-granddaughters: Noel Jolly (Brette), Molly McDowell and Brooke Crider (Jeremy); four great-great-granddaughters: Deanna Jones, Maybelline Ewell, Addison Crider, and Layla Jolly; four great-great-grandsons: Bentley Ewell, Mason McCord, Colton Crider, and Blewer Jolly; and a special cousin, Helen Sexton Lester of Montgomery, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria Jane Simerly and grandson, Bruce Simerly (Bridgette). Memorials may be made to Asbury-St. James United Methodist Church, 754 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019