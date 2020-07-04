1/
Evelyn Purvis Shook
1930 - 2020
Evelyn Purvis Shook Summerville - Evelyn Purvis Shook, 90, of Summerville, SC, widow of Homer Clyde Shook, died at The Village at Summerville retirement community on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Evelyn was born in Georgetown, SC, the youngest child and only daughter of the late Lawrence Ruy Purvis and the late Virginia Bass Purvis. She was a graduate of North Charleston High School, was class salutatorian and a Registered Nurse, graduating from Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Columbia, SC. Married in 1953, she traveled around the world with her Air Force husband before settling in the Charleston area in 1963. Evelyn will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active member of Deer Park Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School for many years until health issues hindered her attendance. Especially important to her was the class of senior women. Evelyn is survived by her sons: Lawrence Shook (Robin) of Denver, NC, Steven Shook (Rhonda) of Ladson, SC and William P. Shook of North Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Lauren Shook Collier (Michael); and great-grandson, John, all of Vilas, NC. In addition to her husband of 60 years and her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence, Jr. "Laurie" Purvis and Francis "Frank" Purvis. A private family graveside service was held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens at 10:00 a.m. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Village at Summerville for their loving care of our mother. Memorials may be made to the Village at Summerville, 201 W. 9th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483 or Baptist Women's Missionary Union at www.wmufoundation.com. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
July 2, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of your during this time of bereavement. May you all feel God's strength, love and comfort in a special way in the days and weeks to come. We thank you for allowing us to help in the care of Ms. Evelyn.
Intrepid Hospice Staff
July 2, 2020
Sorry to hear of Miss Evelyn's passing. Had the pleasure of working with her and Clyde for many years at Hertz. She was a beautiful lady
John Lookabill
Coworker
July 3, 2020
Neal and I have memories of Mrs. Shook with the Midland Park families. She was always so kind and a very giving person. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.
Darlene Blount
Neighbor
