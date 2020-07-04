Evelyn Purvis Shook Summerville - Evelyn Purvis Shook, 90, of Summerville, SC, widow of Homer Clyde Shook, died at The Village at Summerville retirement community on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Evelyn was born in Georgetown, SC, the youngest child and only daughter of the late Lawrence Ruy Purvis and the late Virginia Bass Purvis. She was a graduate of North Charleston High School, was class salutatorian and a Registered Nurse, graduating from Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Columbia, SC. Married in 1953, she traveled around the world with her Air Force husband before settling in the Charleston area in 1963. Evelyn will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active member of Deer Park Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School for many years until health issues hindered her attendance. Especially important to her was the class of senior women. Evelyn is survived by her sons: Lawrence Shook (Robin) of Denver, NC, Steven Shook (Rhonda) of Ladson, SC and William P. Shook of North Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Lauren Shook Collier (Michael); and great-grandson, John, all of Vilas, NC. In addition to her husband of 60 years and her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence, Jr. "Laurie" Purvis and Francis "Frank" Purvis. A private family graveside service was held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens at 10:00 a.m. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Village at Summerville for their loving care of our mother. Memorials may be made to the Village at Summerville, 201 W. 9th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483 or Baptist Women's Missionary Union at www.wmufoundation.com
