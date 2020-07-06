Evelyn Ruth Shier Thomas N. Charleston - Evelyn Ruth Shier Thomas passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in North Charleston on Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020, at the age of 98 years and 7 months. The daughter of the late Lefler Arnold Ruth and Annie Mae Bassett Ruth, she was born in Springfield, Effingham County, Georgia on November 23, 1921. She grew up in Georgia but came to Charleston in her late teens and fell in love with the city where she lived the rest of her life. She graduated from Trident Tech with a degree in Surgical Technology and retired from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1990. Evelyn had a great love for flowers and nature, and her green thumb made her the envy of her friends. She was a charter member of the Church of the Nativity on James Island where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and active in various other church ministries. She was an excellent cook and a lady who enjoyed life. Evelyn was always ready to try new activities. She was an accomplished seamstress and had a special talent for crochet and cross stitch. She was an avid reader, enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, and followed the PGA Tour and college football on television. She spent many happy days at the beach and loved to fish and then tell the fish stories. She loved playing any kind of games and always had a competitive spirit. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Lee Thomas, and by her first husband, Marion John Shier. She was predeceased also by two sisters: Dorothy Ruth Morris and Beatrice Ruth Usher; a brother, Ellis Harris Ruth; a grandson, David Garland; and a granddaughter, Leann Garland. Evelyn is survived by three daughters: Mary Ann Shier Tindal of North Charleston, SC, Janet Shier Snyder of Warren, Ohio, and Kathy Shier Fowler and her husband, John, of Rincon, GA. Survivors also include two stepsons: Warren Lee Thomas, Jr. and his wife, Bonnie, of Columbia, SC, and Charles Edward Thomas of Columbia, SC; and one step-daughter, Linda Thomas Martin on Lexington, SC. Other survivors include four grandsons: Christopher Lee Garland of Sumter, SC, T. Evans Tindal and his wife, Melonie, of Morganton, NC, Kevin M. Tindal and his wife, Tamee, of Rock Hill, SC, and Brian Garland of Warren, OH. A sister, Uldine Ruth Pitts of Springfield, GA, also survives. Evelyn was the proud great-grandmother of three girls who survive: Jaelyn Tindal Skinner and her husband, Corbin, of Rock Hill, SC, Jodee Rose Tindal of Rock Hill, SC and Charleston, SC, and Jessica Shier Tindal of Clemson, SC. Several nieces, nephews, cousins also survive. Although she was a long-time James Island resident, Evelyn, since 2014, had been living at The Palmettos of Charleston Assisted Living in West Ashley where she made many friends and enjoyed her last days to the fullest. Because of her fondness for flowers, the family will gratefully accept floral offerings, or a donation made in her memory to the Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, will be appreciated. A visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the Church of the Nativity on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Farewell prayers will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, where you can send a condolence. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
