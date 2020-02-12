Home

Services
Suburban Funeral Home
2336 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-8761
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suburban Funeral Home Chapel
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
44 Nassau St
Charleston, SC
View Map
1940 - 2020
Evelyn Simmons Coleman Obituary
Evelyn Simmons Coleman CHARLESTON - The family and friends of Evelyn Simmons Coleman, 79, of Charleston, SC, are invited to attend her home-going service on Friday February 14, 2020 at 11 am @ Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau St., Charleston, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Rd North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment in Venning Cemetery, Wando SC. There will be a visitation on Thursday from 6-8 PM at Suburban Funeral Home Chapel. The most precious memories of Mrs. Coleman will resound in the lives of her beloved husband Benjamin Coleman, her Children, Anita Simmons (Martin) Antonetty, Allison Simmons Umelo, Phoebe Ann Coleman, grandchildren, Willie Terrell Johnson, Ramone Stewart, Michael Umelo, Brittnie Coleman, 1 great-grand: Kendra Loomis, a special niece, Angela Polite and a close friend Maxine Lindsay. A host of other nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -