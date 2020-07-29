Evelyn T. Hamilton CHARLESTON - Evelyn T. Hamilton, 86, of 35 Radcliffe Street, Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on July 16, 2020. Her Walk-Through viewing will be at the funeral home on Thursday, July 30th from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 12 NOON at Greater St. Luke AME Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. She is survived by her children, Debra Hamilton, Roy Hamilton, Marlene Hamilton, Delethia Hamilton, Thomas Hamilton, Karen Hamilton King, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, a brother, an adopted daughter, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston