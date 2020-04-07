|
F. Holland Mills Greenville, SC - F. Holland Mills, 80, of Greenville SC, the well-known nature guide with "Dominick House" on Bulls Island from the late 1950s and 1960s, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 2:10 PM on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Holland was born on April 6, 1939, in McClellanville, SC, son of the late Charles Hoyt Mills, Sr. and Geneva Mae Mills. He leaves behind his loving wife, Caroline Mills of Greenville, SC, and son, Holland Mills of Shamokin, PA. Remaining family also includes brothers, Charles Hoyt Mills, Jr. of North Charleston, SC, Perry Mills of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Cecil Mills of McClellanville, SC, and sister, Melissa Foster of Monck's Corner, SC. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral Home, Fountain Inn, SC. Holland spent his life helping others appreciate Gods' beautiful outdoors. He will be lovingly remembered at a private graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on April 8 in McClellanville, SC. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints" (Psalm 116:15). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2020