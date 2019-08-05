Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. McCart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

F. McCart Charleston - F. Nancy McCart was born in Philadelphia in 1931 and was the only daughter of Florence B. Miller and Walter H. McCart. She married George Roach in 1961 and later divorced in 1984. She is survived by several cousins and many friends. Nancy attended Pierce Junior College where she received an Associate's Degree in business. For many years she worked for the Asten Company as their employee benefits coordinator. When Asten transferred to South Carolina she moved with them and enjoyed many wonderful years in her new home in Charleston. Nancy was best known for her wonderful sense of humor and indomitable spirit. She was a fiercely independent woman who was very bright and forward-thinking. She managed whatever challenges came her way with a positive and determined attitude. Everyone who knew her will remember her quick wit and classic style that was uniquely Nancy. She will certainly be missed by many! A memorial service will be held at Ashley Park Retirement Center, 1451 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Charleston. The date and time are to be determined so please refer to the website of McAlister-Smith Funeral Home for details. Donations in her memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity or a . Thank you. Visit our guestbook at



F. McCart Charleston - F. Nancy McCart was born in Philadelphia in 1931 and was the only daughter of Florence B. Miller and Walter H. McCart. She married George Roach in 1961 and later divorced in 1984. She is survived by several cousins and many friends. Nancy attended Pierce Junior College where she received an Associate's Degree in business. For many years she worked for the Asten Company as their employee benefits coordinator. When Asten transferred to South Carolina she moved with them and enjoyed many wonderful years in her new home in Charleston. Nancy was best known for her wonderful sense of humor and indomitable spirit. She was a fiercely independent woman who was very bright and forward-thinking. She managed whatever challenges came her way with a positive and determined attitude. Everyone who knew her will remember her quick wit and classic style that was uniquely Nancy. She will certainly be missed by many! A memorial service will be held at Ashley Park Retirement Center, 1451 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Charleston. The date and time are to be determined so please refer to the website of McAlister-Smith Funeral Home for details. Donations in her memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity or a . Thank you. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations