Falisa Clark Summerville - The last religious rites for Mrs. Falisa Felder-Clark will be held Monday, June 27, 2019 at New Hope AME Church, Ridgeville, SC, Rev. Carol Berry, Pastor. Interment Sharon Cemetery. Her children Ms. Sandrica Clark and Mr. Loyless Clark, III request her parents Mr. Joe Lee Felder and Mrs. Hattie Haigood Felder, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, aunts uncles, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites.Viewing will be held today from 3-6 pm at ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 BRYAN STREET SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843) 871-1528 (PHONE) (843) 832-9240 (FAX).
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019