Falisa Felder Clark

Falisa Felder Clark Summerville - The last religious rites for Mrs. Falisa Felder-Clark, wife of the late Mr. Loyless J. Clark, Jr. will be held TODAY Monday, June 24, 2019 11:00 AM at New Hope AME Church, Ridgeville, SC, Rev. Carol Berry, Pastor. Interment Sharon Cemetery. Her children Ms. Sandrica Clark and Mr. Loyless Clark, III request her parents Mr. Joe Lee Felder and Mrs. Hattie Haigood Felder; mother-in-law Mrs. Mabel Clark, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax) www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019
