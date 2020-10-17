Fannie Harris Givens Charleston - Fannie Harris Givens, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of James Carl Givens, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 15, 2020. Her private graveside service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Fannie was born February 8, 1935 in Cliffside, North Carolina, daughter of the late Broadus Harris and Polly Jones Harris. She is survived by her husband, James Carl Givens of Charleston, SC, two daughters, Denise Fox (Olin) and Carlen G. Abernethy (Ken), both of Charleston, SC, two grandchildren, James Etchison (Krista) and Lisa Lewis (Trey), four great-grandchildren, Mya Etchison, Khloe Etchison, Zoey Lewis, and Hannah Lewis, and one sister, Kaye Earley (Jerry) of Sandy Mush, NC. Fannie was preceded in death by her grandson, David Lee Etchison. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Suite 208, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston