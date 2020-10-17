1/
Fannie Harris Givens
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fannie Harris Givens Charleston - Fannie Harris Givens, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of James Carl Givens, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 15, 2020. Her private graveside service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Fannie was born February 8, 1935 in Cliffside, North Carolina, daughter of the late Broadus Harris and Polly Jones Harris. She is survived by her husband, James Carl Givens of Charleston, SC, two daughters, Denise Fox (Olin) and Carlen G. Abernethy (Ken), both of Charleston, SC, two grandchildren, James Etchison (Krista) and Lisa Lewis (Trey), four great-grandchildren, Mya Etchison, Khloe Etchison, Zoey Lewis, and Hannah Lewis, and one sister, Kaye Earley (Jerry) of Sandy Mush, NC. Fannie was preceded in death by her grandson, David Lee Etchison. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Suite 208, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved