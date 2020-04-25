|
Fannie Lou Bowles McMahan Bonneau, SC - Fannie Lou Bowles McMahan, widow of Herman McMahan, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born October 6, 1933 in North Charleston to Randolph and Lorretta Miller Bowles. She was raised on Ashely Avenue in the "GARCO Mill Village". She was of the Protestant faith. Growing up, she enjoyed playing many outdoor sports, especially soft ball. In her parenting years, she enjoyed round track racing with her family while watching from the pits at Summerville Speedway and other local raceways. She remained a Ford Racing NASCAR fan. In her later years, she enjoyed fishing, bowling and spending time with her family. She is member of the VFW Post 5091 Ladies Auxiliary. Fannie was predeceased by her husband, parents, brothers: James Roscoe and Noah Bowles, sisters: Josephine Malone and Avis Brown. She leaves behind two sons Richard L. (Rick) Hiott (Teresa) of Summerville and Ronald S. (Ronnie) Hiott of Bonneau. She also leaves granddaughter, Shannon Hiott (Jordan Thomas) of Wilmington, NC, great-granddaughter Oliva Riley Thomas, and her beloved ex-daughter-in-law, Carol Fouts. In lieu of flowers, Fannie requested for donations to be made to the St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland MT 59003, Telephone 1-866-753. She has donated to these children for many years and hoped that her support would carry on through others like you. Her services will be private due to the current restrictions on public gatherings. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2020