Fanona Eaddy Overstreet Summerville - Fanona Eaddy Overstreet, 95, of Summerville, passed away on April 2, 2020. Fanona was born on August 6, 1924, daughter of the late John Gary and Pearl Hanna Eaddy. Survivors include: two daughters: Mary P. Atwood (Michael) of N. Charleston and Carla F. McArn (Dale) of Aiken; granddaughter: Christina Lynn Dudley (Marcus) N. Augusta; three great-grandchildren: Christopher Wilson, Micheal Wilson, and Payton Scott; brother, Dr. Donald W. Eaddy (Lola) of Raleigh, NC and sister-in-law, Levedna Eaddy of Lake City, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by: son, Samuel G. Overstreet; and four siblings: Myrtle Hedgepath, Virginia Reed, Sarah Vick Baxley, and John David Eaddy. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 5, 2020