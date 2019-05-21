Dr. Farrell D. Holladay, Jr. Henrico, Va - Dr. Farrell D. Holladay, Jr., of Henrico, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on May 20, 2019 at the age of 67. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah Black Holladay; children Lisa Plunkett (David) and Tara Green (Stephen); beloved granddaughter Stella Green; sister Lynnette Thompson (Robert) and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Farrell and Nettie (Chaplin) Holladay and brother, Paul Holladay. Born in Charleston, South Carolina, to Farrell and Nettie Holladay. Dave led a long life devoted to God and his ministry. He leaves an inspired legacy of teaching, preaching, and loving members of his congregations. Upon completion of his undergraduate study at the Baptist College at Charleston, Dave furthered his education and study at Southeastern Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina receiving both a Master's of Divinity and Doctorate in Ministry. God opportunely allowed Dave to serve as pastor of many churches in North Carolina and Virginia. His long service to the church included Bethel Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill, NC; Tazewell Baptist Church in Tazewell, VA; Bundy's Chapel Baptist Church in Tazewell, VA; Union Baptist Church in Gloucester, VA; First Baptist Church in Concord, NC; Cambria Baptist Church in Christiansburg, VA; and Floyd Baptist Church in Floyd, VA. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and proud Pop-Pop who will be missed deeply by his family and loved ones. While his time on earth with us is complete, we find peace knowing his pain has ended and is now reunited with his parents and brother. His family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Bennett Funeral Home located at 11020 W Broad St. Glen Allen, VA 23060. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Rd, Richmond, VA 23229. The family will also hold a graveside service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12 noon at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Dr., North Charleston, SC 29405. Local arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29405. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Dave's name be made to Next Generation Fund for children's ministries at Second Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.bennettfuneralhomes.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary